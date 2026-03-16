This Hawaiian Food Truck Is Still Thriving A Decade Later After Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Guy Fieri has hit up literally thousands of spots for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," visiting nearly 500 cities across the country. From a Texas barbecue pit in Houston to a Virginia deli with a rich history to some of his favorite episodes shot in Chicago, Fieri finds something to love everywhere he goes, and in his wake, he typically leaves restaurants with a huge boost in crowds and sales. For some, the golden glow wears off, and they eventually close their doors; for others, though, like the Oahu, Hawaii spot Mike's Huli Chicken, business continues to thrive long after the cameras have left.

Fieri featured this food truck in 2015, as part of its "Best of the Beach" episode. What makes this food truck so special is that, while the lunch plates are assembled in the truck itself, the huli chicken gets cooked, a few dozen at a time, in cages over an open-air grill set up in a utility trailer.

About four years after the episode ran, Mike's was able to actually expand its offerings to customers with a line of bottled sauces that can be shipped anywhere in the USA. This was followed up quickly with a packaged seasoning rub (both items are currently available on the Mike's Huli Chicken website). These, in addition to its numerous positive reviews since 2015 on social media, mean that the Hawaiian food truck is definitely among Fieri's more successful alumni.