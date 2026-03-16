Think Twice Before Putting Restaurant Parmesan Cheese On Your Pizza

If you're a fan of going out for Italian food, you've probably noticed the small shaker filled with parmesan on your table. Its nutty flavors, umami taste, and high amount of protein make it the perfect topping for pizza or pasta, but always make sure to double-check it before using; you have no way of telling how long it's been sitting out.

Compared to other cheeses, parmesan is pretty hardy. In its block form, it has an impressively long shelf life thanks to its low moisture content, which helps to inhibit bacterial growth. However, once grated, the cheese becomes exposed to the elements, such as oxygen and moisture, which make it vulnerable to spoilage. On top of that, if it's been sitting out in the open for days or even weeks, you have no idea what other customers were there before you. This makes cross-contamination with allergens or bacteria a real risk.

Once parmesan is grated, it's generally seen as good practice to refrigerate it — leaving it out for no more than four hours max. If a restaurant is on top of its game, it'll replace each batch daily, but this isn't the most cost-effective practice. If you don't want to take any chances, you can always politely ask your waiter if they can provide you with freshly grated parmesan — any serious Italian restaurant would have heaps stored in the kitchen. If you're feeling a little extra, you can even bring your own store-bought parmesan to the restaurant.