Is It Safe To Eat Moldy Cheese Or Should You Toss It?

Although blue cheese is moldy and safe to eat, not every cheese is meant to develop a bit of color. Dr. Nikol Hopkins, DN of MDLifespan, tells us this is a natural part of some ripening processes, but "if there is a foul odor or the cheese is 'runny' — discard!"

Hopkins explains that hard and semisoft cheeses are a bit of an exception, as mold can't penetrate very far into varieties like cheddar, Colby, parmesan, or Swiss. For these, simply cutting away the affected area — "at least 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) around and below the moldy spot" — should be fine. "Be sure to keep the knife out of the mold, so it doesn't contaminate other parts of the cheese," Dr. Hopkins adds. Not only can mold tendrils not penetrate far, but the toxins they produce also have a hard time thriving since firmer varieties lack much moisture.

For soft, fresh, or wet cheeses, however, any sign of mold means it's time to toss them, as "the mold can send threads throughout the cheese — contaminating more than you see," Dr. Hopkins says. "In addition, harmful bacteria, such as listeria, brucella, salmonella, and E. coli, can grow along with the mold." If you accidentally eat mold, you could develop anything from an upset stomach to chronic illness, so always play it safe by first taking the time to store your cheese properly.