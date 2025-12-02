This Classic Italian Cheese Has A Whopping Amount Of Protein

Let's face it, it doesn't get much better than cheese; it's the perfect filling for quesadillas, topping for pizza, and tastes divine paired with wine and crackers. On top of that, a lesser-known perk of cheese is that it packs plenty of protein, which is an essential amino acid used for building and repairing tissue and creating new cells, hormones, and enzymes. While the most obvious sources of protein are meats like steak or chicken breast, cheese holds its own too — though the amount of protein can significantly vary depending on the type. In particular, hard cheeses, cottage cheese, Swiss, and cheddar are super high in protein, with one of the most protein-dense cheeses being an Italian classic: parmesan.

According to the USDA, per 100 grams of grated parmesan there are a whopping 30 grams of protein. The aging and cheesemaking process removes most of the water, which reduces the moisture content and concentrates the milk proteins, such as casein, into a hard, dry cheese, giving it an exceptionally robust protein profile. Other examples of popular protein-loaded hard cheeses are Pecorino Romano and Gruyère. So whether purchased in a block or pre-grated, all three are great meat-free alternatives for those looking to hit their protein goals.