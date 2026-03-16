Dutch Bros Vs Starbucks: Comparing The Coffee Drink Sizes

Both Starbucks and Dutch Bros were founded on the West Coast of the United States, with the former opening its doors in 1971 in Washington and the latter setting up shop in Oregon in 1992. And, of course, both built their businesses on selling caffeinated goodness and are also known for offering a variety of flavors, including seasonal options Starbucks' Dubai chocolate-inspired options or Dutch Bros' Stout Kicker Latte. But that may be where the two brands' similarities end.

While Starbucks is known for its upscale products and elevated coffeehouse ambiance, Dutch Bros has a decidedly more playful atmosphere with "broistas" that are happy to chat and customize your drink order to a precise percentage of requested sweetness. In one Reddit thread comparing the two, multiple commenters give a nod to Dutch Bros' customer service, with some stating, "broistas are trained to be super friendly [and] helpful[, and] it shows," and "the staff is always fun, friendly[,] and genuine."

But that's not the only difference many reviewers pointed out — it also comes down to value. Several wrote that they felt like they got more bang for their buck at the newer chain. And while the face value price by size may be lower according to reviewers, the quantity of the caffeine that coffee-drinkers are getting may also contribute to the value, due to the cup size.