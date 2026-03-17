The Practical Reason To Buy Meat At A Butcher Over Costco

While Costco might be unbeatable for bulk staples, that doesn't mean it's always the top option for specialty cuts. If you have access to one, purchasing meat from a butcher instead may give you a better product because they are more likely to guarantee your protein's provenance.

How an animal was raised and harvested is arguably the single most important factor impacting its quality. While Costco has a powerful reputation for guaranteeing high-quality goods, a meat department employee is less likely to have the information that helps you pick out the best cut in the case. A butcher, however, may personally know the farmer, and a major duty of their job is to answer your questions. Plus, even if a Costco employee has access to the information you seek, they may not have the time to stop, check, and speak with you about the provenance of the specific cut you're looking to buy.

While this may be less important for things like ground chuck or chicken thighs, it becomes exponentially more important the more luxurious your cut becomes. If you're already spending almost $100 on a prime rib roast, you might as well get the best one in the store, and a local butcher should always be happy to help facilitate that purchase. Not only does this give you a better meal, but it also greatly reduces the chance of you having to make a return at the store should you accidentally be sold a mediocre product.