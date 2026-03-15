Avoid This Store-Bought Blue Cheese Dressing That Lacks Flavor

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When preparing a salad, the dressing should elevate and amplify your other ingredients through subtle flavor and added moisture. However, when Food Republic ranked several blue cheese dressings, we found one that not only didn't improve the dish, but actually ruined it with a foul finish: Stonewall Kitchen Blue Cheese Dressing.

Since blue cheese already has a complex profile, any dressing's remaining ingredients should be simple, creating a creamy texture and possibly adding a distinctive accent or two to give it a signature spin. Stonewall Kitchen's version, however, has over 40 ingredients, ranging from standard seasonings like mustard powder to non-vegetarian additions like anchovies. Even if the cheese in the dressing were high-quality, it would be exceedingly difficult to notice, given how powerful these ingredients are, even in small doses. Combined with its general lack of taste, you'd have to use so much of this condiment to dress your greens that you'd probably not even notice your other veggies and fruits.

Food Republic's top-ranked choice, Marzetti, has a grand total of only 15 ingredients, including those used specifically to make the blue cheese. Additionally, an 11-fluid-ounce bottle of Stonewall Kitchen costs $8.95 directly from the producer, while a 13-fluid-ounce bottle of Marzetti costs only $4.99 at Target (though pricing may vary depending on location). Factor in that Stonewall Kitchen's version also lacks significant chunks of cheese, and its price, size, flavor, and texture have no leg up on its competition.