Guy Fieri's Favorite Carne Asada Burrito Is From His College Days

Among the many places Guy Fieri has profiled on his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" were some he particularly fell for, like Charlotte, North Carolina's barbecue joint Bar-B-Q King, and the historic Silver Skillet diner in Atlanta. But it was during his pre-fame days as a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student that he discovered a restaurant's carne asada burrito he still craves to this day. The celebrity chef revealed on "All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate" that one of the first things he does when he's in Las Vegas is get one from Roberto's Taco Shop (via YouTube).

Roberto's has more than 80 locations in Nevada, California, and Texas, with about a quarter in Las Vegas. Its carne asada burrito is made with just guacamole, pico de gallo (its "salsa Mexicana"), and a generous amount of "carne asada," or grilled meat, a restrained formula praised by Fieri. Roberto's uses top inside round, a lean cut of beef that the restaurant slices into ¼-inch thick pieces and seasons only with salt, garlic powder, and black pepper, keeping the focus on the beef. The meat is cooked on a flat top grill, where the flour tortilla is also warmed and lightly browned before assembly.

Fieri's favorite burrito is one of the chain's top-selling items, along with beef tacos, rolled tacos, and the California Burrito, filled with carne asada, french fries, salsa Mexicana, and cheddar cheese. There are carne asada versions of most of the other main menu items too, including tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and breakfast burritos, as well as loaded Carne Asada Fries topped also with beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa Mexicana, and enchilado cheese.