One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite BBQ Joints Is Located In North Carolina
If there's one person to ask about mom-and-pop dining, it's Guy Fieri. Across hundreds of episodes of his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the restaurateur and television host has covered mouthwatering eats far and wide. And if you're eating well in America, barbecue is bound to be part of the mix. So if Fieri calls out a specific joint as one of his favorites, you know it'll be incredible.
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the Food Network star mentioned Bar-B-Q King of Charlotte, North Carolina, as one of his top barbecue spots featured on the show. His first televised visit there took place all the way back in only the fifth episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which premiered in 2007 — so you know the food left an impression. In fact, Fieri even revisited the restaurant on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," a testament to his fondness for the place.
To earn such a beloved status, Bar-B-Q King clearly offers delicious food paired with easygoing charm. For Fieri, though, there's also a personal connection: "My mom was from North Carolina," he told Tasting Table. Those roots help explain his love of the vinegary-hot notes in the region's signature barbecue sauce. Bar-B-Q King does a standout version of the condiment, which Fieri enjoyed alongside its fried chicken and other classics.
Historic Bar-B-Q King is one of Fieri's favorites
Guy Fieri has highlighted countless beloved eateries on his show, and Bar-B-Q King is certainly an enduring landmark. Opened in 1959, the restaurant boasts a nostalgic atmosphere tailor-made for television: a massive neon sign, drive-in ordering, an unchanging menu, and warm service. The barbecue joint has delighted Charlotte locals for decades, and only grew more renowned after Fieri's televised visits.
Being in the Carolinas, you'll of course find tender pulled pork on its menu, but customers also rave about the deep-fried hush puppies, handmade onion rings, and mustard-heavy coleslaw. Yet unusually for a barbecue joint, the chicken gets just as much attention — you can order it grilled or fried, and it's served on a sandwich or on its own. Just like Fieri says, it makes for a terrific bite alongside the tangy barbecue sauce, crafted exclusively by the owner from the original recipe. If not for the big sign, the nondescript parking lot setting would be easy to overlook — but the eatery is undoubtedly a gem. So if you're in the Charlotte area, skip the big, popular barbecue chains and head to this beloved, decades-old institution.
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Food Republic