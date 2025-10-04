One Of Guy Fieri's Favorite BBQ Joints Is Located In North Carolina

If there's one person to ask about mom-and-pop dining, it's Guy Fieri. Across hundreds of episodes of his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," the restaurateur and television host has covered mouthwatering eats far and wide. And if you're eating well in America, barbecue is bound to be part of the mix. So if Fieri calls out a specific joint as one of his favorites, you know it'll be incredible.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the Food Network star mentioned Bar-B-Q King of Charlotte, North Carolina, as one of his top barbecue spots featured on the show. His first televised visit there took place all the way back in only the fifth episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," which premiered in 2007 — so you know the food left an impression. In fact, Fieri even revisited the restaurant on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," a testament to his fondness for the place.

To earn such a beloved status, Bar-B-Q King clearly offers delicious food paired with easygoing charm. For Fieri, though, there's also a personal connection: "My mom was from North Carolina," he told Tasting Table. Those roots help explain his love of the vinegary-hot notes in the region's signature barbecue sauce. Bar-B-Q King does a standout version of the condiment, which Fieri enjoyed alongside its fried chicken and other classics.