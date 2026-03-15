Chipotle's Salads Have A Major Issue. Here's How To Solve It

Chipotle's fast casual salads are a hearty, nutrient-rich option that can often have enough leftovers to comprise a whole extra meal. However, the real issue is preventing sogginess long enough to enjoy them again. Fortunately, a few tweaks to your order can help preserve the integrity of your dish.

The easiest way to do this is by asking an employee to add your lettuce last, on top of the bowl. While the juice from salsa, meat, and beans may taste amazing, many of these ingredients contain salt, which might be why your salad grows soggy. This goes double if you opt for a vinegar-based dressing because acid breaks down cell walls, speeding the process along even further. If you plan on enjoying the rest of your meal later, the key is to let only the lettuce you'll eat right away come in contact with any seasonings.

Drier meats and ingredients like Chipotle's chopped chicken, peppers, and onions are especially good choices for a salad since they don't have much excess moisture. Still, if you prefer wet ingredients like barbacoa or carnitas, feel free to ask the employee to "drain" them a bit. If you are a diehard enthusiast for that juice, though, you can also ask them to simply store the meat in a separate container, allowing you to reheat it later without warming up your lettuce. Similarly, you could ask the employee to keep the lettuce separate, so you can add it later.