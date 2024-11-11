Your Salad Might Be Soggy From One Salting Mistake

Adding a pinch of salt to your salad (both the base and the dressing) is all it takes to breathe new life into a bland and lackluster bowl of leafy greens, imbuing it with fresh brightness and vibrancy. Choose the right type of salt (like Maldon, for instance) and it can even add some much-needed crunch. But when you add that salt makes all the difference. Salt should only be included at the very last minute — right before you eat the salad. Sprinkle it any sooner, and the same flavorful seasoning can turn your salad into a soggy, watery mess.

Fruits and vegetables have a firm and crunchy texture because of turgor pressure, which keeps plant cells stiff, rigid, and sturdy by filling them with water. Salt, however, is hydrophilic, meaning it attracts water. When sprinkled over fruits and vegetables, it draws out the water present inside the plant cells, causing it to rise to the salty surface in a process known as osmosis. The loss of water causes fruits and vegetables to collapse and lose their firm structure — hence the sogginess.

Moreover, the water that salt draws out can lead to condensation if the salad is packed in an airtight container. This exposes your salad to moisture, which not only further contributes to mushiness, but can also cause greens to decompose, rot, and spoil quickly. Moral of the story? Don't salt your salad ahead of time.