The Best Costco Nuts Are A Steal At Under $20

When you're looking to shop for large portions of shelf-stable groceries, few retailers beat Costco. Subsequently, it's no surprise the store's an excellent place to refill the nut stock, too. Even if you stick to only Kirkland Signature, options are abundant — so to distill the best optimization of taste and price, our own Food Republic reviewer tried and ranked seven nuts from Costco. The top-tier choice? The Dry-Roasted Kirkland Signature Macadamia Nuts with Sea Salt.

You can grab a 1.5 pounds for under $20 — which may sound steep — but is actually a terrific deal for the "the king of nuts." By way of particular growing conditions, slow maturation, and infrequent, painstaking harvest, macadamia's land among the priciest nut varieties. The intrigue lies in a decadent buttery flavor, contrasted by a nice crunch — qualities our reviewer tasted in the Kirkland package. On Reddit, customers chime in with additional praise: "We eat tons of those. A steal," wrote a user. Meanwhile, on Costco's website, the product boasts a 4.6/5 rating, with consumers praising the consistency in addition to taste; "The texture is superb — crunchy on the outside, yet creamy on the inside," a reviewer stated. Take note: Kirkland's macadamias come generously salted, but with such a high quality at such a price, you'll still crack open a newfound love for them.