The Best Costco Nuts Are A Steal At Under $20
When you're looking to shop for large portions of shelf-stable groceries, few retailers beat Costco. Subsequently, it's no surprise the store's an excellent place to refill the nut stock, too. Even if you stick to only Kirkland Signature, options are abundant — so to distill the best optimization of taste and price, our own Food Republic reviewer tried and ranked seven nuts from Costco. The top-tier choice? The Dry-Roasted Kirkland Signature Macadamia Nuts with Sea Salt.
You can grab a 1.5 pounds for under $20 — which may sound steep — but is actually a terrific deal for the "the king of nuts." By way of particular growing conditions, slow maturation, and infrequent, painstaking harvest, macadamia's land among the priciest nut varieties. The intrigue lies in a decadent buttery flavor, contrasted by a nice crunch — qualities our reviewer tasted in the Kirkland package. On Reddit, customers chime in with additional praise: "We eat tons of those. A steal," wrote a user. Meanwhile, on Costco's website, the product boasts a 4.6/5 rating, with consumers praising the consistency in addition to taste; "The texture is superb — crunchy on the outside, yet creamy on the inside," a reviewer stated. Take note: Kirkland's macadamias come generously salted, but with such a high quality at such a price, you'll still crack open a newfound love for them.
The best ways to enjoy Costco's Macadamia nuts
Once you've added Costco's best nut to your grocery cart, explore new ways to savor the macadamias. You could certainly munch on them standalone, crushed up and in a yogurt bowl, or toasted and tossed into a salad, highlighting the buttery-crunchy richness. For enhanced shelf-stability – and a unique take on their rich composition — throw the macadamias in the freezer. "They are really good frozen," cited a Reddit user regarding the Kirkland product.
Even more delectable modes of enjoyment await in the baking realm. By way of their high-fat and gentle flavor, macadamias enhance a variety of doughy treats. You can add them as a nutty brownie upgrade, with Kirkland's salty seasoning delectably contrasting with chocolate. For an even more nut-heavy spin, consider fudgy macadamia and peanut butter brownies, where the nut lends a crunchy textural appeal. You could also buy a bag to make macadamia brown butter cashew cookie dough, which is even edible without baking. Costco's well-priced macadamias open to a world of applications, making the purchase easily justified.