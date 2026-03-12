Five Below's $5 Organizer Eliminates Kitchen Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a good idea to declutter the kitchen first when organizing your home. Yet when the drawers are full and already cramped, counter space is running low, your options might feel limited. That's precisely where nifty products like Five Below's Rotating Art Organizer come into play. Priced at only $5, this swiveling set of six containers invokes memories of art class, charming with kaleidoscopic, pastel colors. However, don't underrate this organizer's kitchen practicality.

Start by tackling miscellaneous items in drawers; a great first step to kitchen organization. With its compact, roughly handheld compartments, this model is a great fit for bits and bobs that get shoved away in drawers. Got small bottle toppers, reusable condiment bottle spouts, or a cute set of Mini Serving Spoons, Forks, and Tongs you grabbed for charcuterie? Perfect — throw them in.

The Rotating Art Organizer is ideal for kitchen tools that aren't used frequently. Whether that's an often-misplaced small funnel, whisk, or spatula, this colorful container makes grabbing a utensil easy. Not to mention, you could always use the rotating organizer for excess silverware, be it forks and knives, chopsticks, or variously sized spoons. Contained inside this cute set, kitchen items no longer need to create a source of jammed drawers, but rather an eye-catching appeal.