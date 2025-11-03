Why You Should Declutter The Kitchen First When Organizing Your Home

There's nothing we love more than walking into an organized and decluttered home. There's just something so calming about knowing where things are without having to sift through piles of mail or random knick-knacks. The thing is, it can be super overwhelming to get started. That's why, when it comes to which room to tackle first, heading into the kitchen is your best bet.

"When the kitchen is organized, cooking is easier, and cleanup is less of a hassle," Gillian Economou, owner and lead organizer of Sort It Out, said. Additionally, it's a good place to start because it's used every day (and usually multiple times per day at that), and it's where your family and guests likely spend a lot of time. If you start with organizing a room with this much importance, Economou said, you'll "feel the impact right away" and "the whole home [will feel] more under control."

Keep in mind, though, that while it's the best choice and gives you a huge return on your decluttering investment, Economou said it can be tougher than you might think. That's because it contains far more than just food — you'll be sorting through "cookware, appliances, storage containers, water bottles, lunch gear, and cleaning items." But once it's complete, the ripple effect will be felt throughout your whole home.