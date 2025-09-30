There's One Part Of A Condiment Bottle You Should Never Throw Away (Even When You Toss The Bottle)

You'd be surprised how much utility you can squeeze out of ordinary waste. Take some of the best sauces and condiments for eggs, for example. When you've drained the last of the ketchup, mayo, or mustard, don't just throw out the bottle and walk away. Before you pitch that empty bottle into the recycling bin, there's one piece you should think twice about tossing, and that's the little flat plastic part that fits inside the opening of the bottle that allows you to squirt the contents out.

That small, seemingly insignificant topper has more usefulness than you know. It can be removed with relative ease and live on long after the bottle is gone. Just use a fork to pry it off — either on the sides or pop one of the tines into the pour mouth and pull it up.

When you think about liquids from olive oil to vinegar to dish soap to barbecue sauce, you realize how much easier it would be if you didn't have to battle a bottle with a hole the size of the Grand Canyon, only to drown whatever you're pouring it on. Maybe you become so frustrated that you resort to using some old fast-food condiment packets that you'd been hoarding (no judge zone). Thankfully, a spout solves that problem instantly because you can snap it in and make those bottles easier to use. It's a tiny kitchen hack, but one that can save mess, waste, and frustration.