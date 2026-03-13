The Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Has A Loyal Fan Base

There is plenty to choose from at Costco's food court, and Food Republic has ranked the entire menu. It comes as little surprise that the top-rated item was the delicious food court hot dog — it was Julia Child's favorite Costco snack, after all. However, the item that came in last might be a bit of a shock because it has such a strong fan base — indeed, some of us think it tastes pretty stinkin' good. We are, of course, talking about the chicken bake.

Unfortunately, our reviewer found it lacked bacon and tasted much too artificial — and they aren't the only one. Since the recipe was updated and shifted from in-store preparation to being shipped frozen, customers have consistently complained. "Trying the new chicken bake made me not want to ever try it again, where the old one I'd sometimes get the hankering for it," a Reddit user wrote. "Used to be creamy, fresh, and a lighter pastry," someone complained on another thread.

Even so, plenty of people are still down for the chicken bake. "I like them, even the newest version," someone else wrote on Reddit. On the same thread, another person replied, "I still love it. I get one a few times a year and it's always a great choice."