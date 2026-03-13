The Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Has A Loyal Fan Base
There is plenty to choose from at Costco's food court, and Food Republic has ranked the entire menu. It comes as little surprise that the top-rated item was the delicious food court hot dog — it was Julia Child's favorite Costco snack, after all. However, the item that came in last might be a bit of a shock because it has such a strong fan base — indeed, some of us think it tastes pretty stinkin' good. We are, of course, talking about the chicken bake.
Unfortunately, our reviewer found it lacked bacon and tasted much too artificial — and they aren't the only one. Since the recipe was updated and shifted from in-store preparation to being shipped frozen, customers have consistently complained. "Trying the new chicken bake made me not want to ever try it again, where the old one I'd sometimes get the hankering for it," a Reddit user wrote. "Used to be creamy, fresh, and a lighter pastry," someone complained on another thread.
Even so, plenty of people are still down for the chicken bake. "I like them, even the newest version," someone else wrote on Reddit. On the same thread, another person replied, "I still love it. I get one a few times a year and it's always a great choice."
Upgrade your chicken bake to tasty new heights
There is a recurring complaint, even among those who like the chicken bake — that it's too dry. One of the ways you can make Costco chicken bakes taste great is by adding extra Caesar dressing. You can smuggle some into the food court itself (or buy a bottle there), but it's easiest to doctor up your snack at home.
If you do bring it home, you can totally transform the bake into an almost gourmet experience. Just slice open the top and add some extra fillings. This will bring needed moisture back, but it also allows you to play with the flavors. Add roasted red peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and black olives for Mediterranean vibes. Mix in some extra dressing, parmesan cheese, and more crispy bacon for an enhanced take on the classic — just make sure you pop it back into a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for a few minutes (or even the microwave if you're in a hurry).
One individual on Reddit had a rather creative idea: "Cut the end off and slide [a] hot dog inside." Holy meat-ception, Batman! If you want to add protein and really create a filling meal, this is the way. Others on the same thread suggested mixing ranch with hot sauce as a quick yet tasty dip. We say, ¿Por qué no los dos?