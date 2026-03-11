The Hidden Eastern European Deli In Atlanta That Has Fresh Pierogi
If you ever grow tired of frozen pierogi brands and find yourself in the Peach State, there's a business for you in an out-of-the-way corner of Roswell, Georgia. For two years, the Baltic Deli has sold fresh pierogi so good that it merits a spot on any foodie's tour of the South.
The Baltic Deli makes its pierogi from scratch each morning, so you might want to get there early because once they're gone, they're gone. It's this commitment to freshness that makes the food so good, with each bite I took having the perfect balance of chew and structure to hold the filling. There, I tried the sauerkraut, cheese and potato, meat, and spinach and feta varieties, all topped with sauteed onions. Adding a side of coleslaw and a creamy cucumber salad, I got a hearty meal for only $12.99, making it well worth the trip the next time my travels take me to North Atlanta.
The cheese and potato pierogi are full of savory, uncomplicated flavor, perfect for when you just want something simple. But the spinach and feta offer a lighter, tangier option that pairs beautifully with the rich yogurt of the cucumber salad. The meat-filled options, combined with the onions, deliver something as hearty as an all-American cheeseburger, but the finely chopped coleslaw helps brighten everything up so the meal never feels one-note.
The Baltic Deli is a one-stop shop for Polish flavors
If you're not in the mood for pierogi, or are just looking to get some shopping done, the Baltic Deli has more to offer. Fresh soups and excellent schnitzel make it a cozy refuge in the cold winter months, but its array of Polish groceries, from pickles to candy, also makes it a great spot to try some new pantry staples.
Superior schnitzel is all about the puff, and the Baltic Deli somehow manages this while still maintaining excellently crisped perfection. The business puts the "stuffed" in stuffed cabbage, giving you a softball-sized portion of meat wrapped in tender greens, all served with a tangy sauce. For a real upgrade, I tried dipping some of the schnitzel in the stuffed cabbage's sauce, which was even better alongside the roasted potatoes. If you want to try something really unique, order the borscht or sour rye soup, a rich stew made with rye starter.
The "deli" in the business's name isn't just for show, and I saw plenty of fresh kielbasa and European deli meats right at the counter. Since you're already there, make sure to pair your new discoveries with any of the hot mustards and the cornucopia of pickled vegetables the Baltic Deli also sells. Chased down with delicious little plum and chocolate candies, you can get just as much value and deliciousness outside the store's walls as you would in its dining area.