The Hidden Eastern European Deli In Atlanta That Has Fresh Pierogi

If you ever grow tired of frozen pierogi brands and find yourself in the Peach State, there's a business for you in an out-of-the-way corner of Roswell, Georgia. For two years, the Baltic Deli has sold fresh pierogi so good that it merits a spot on any foodie's tour of the South.

The Baltic Deli makes its pierogi from scratch each morning, so you might want to get there early because once they're gone, they're gone. It's this commitment to freshness that makes the food so good, with each bite I took having the perfect balance of chew and structure to hold the filling. There, I tried the sauerkraut, cheese and potato, meat, and spinach and feta varieties, all topped with sauteed onions. Adding a side of coleslaw and a creamy cucumber salad, I got a hearty meal for only $12.99, making it well worth the trip the next time my travels take me to North Atlanta.

The cheese and potato pierogi are full of savory, uncomplicated flavor, perfect for when you just want something simple. But the spinach and feta offer a lighter, tangier option that pairs beautifully with the rich yogurt of the cucumber salad. The meat-filled options, combined with the onions, deliver something as hearty as an all-American cheeseburger, but the finely chopped coleslaw helps brighten everything up so the meal never feels one-note.