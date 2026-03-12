How John Wayne Liked His Steak Cooked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few actors define the Golden Age of Hollywood as much as John Wayne. With a gilded career spanning more than 175 films, Wayne left a legacy as one of the most recognizable figures of the cowboy genre. Famously, in true cowboy style, he was also an avid at-home griller — one whose favorite steakhouse eveb named a table after him because he dined there so often. But how did he like his cuts prepared? Contained within "The Official John Wayne Way to Grill," which features more than 100 of the late actor's favorite recipes, it is revealed that Wayne preferred his steaks cooked in a distinctly American fashion: charred medium.

To achieve this style, you'll want the inside of the steak to be cooked to medium, which is typically around 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, you want the exterior to develop a beautiful, smoky crust. However, if your timing or temperatures are even a little bit off, the inside of your steak can easily overcook as the crust develops, leaving the interior dry and tough.

Luckily, John Wayne's children have shared the secret to their father's signature method, which centers on a high-heat sear followed by a slow finish (via YouTube). By placing the meat on a blazing-hot grill for two minutes per side, you develop that beautifully charred crust. From there, the process shifts: Reducing the heat and closing the lid transforms the grill into a smoky, oven-like environment that infuses the cut with depth. Just make sure to rest your grilled steak once it's off the heat — this allows the juices to redistribute and the fibers to relax, resulting in a meal worthy of the Duke himself.