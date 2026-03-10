Canned Green Beans Get An Instant Boost With This One Addition

Canned vegetables are a wonderful time saver when you need a quick side dish or a veggie add-in for a recipe. Before you set that pan of warmed canned green beans on your dinner table, though, there's a quick and easy mix-in that can greatly elevate the legumes: barbecue sauce.

Barbecue sauce gives green beans a smoky-sweet, baked bean flair and a wonderful tang you didn't know the veg needed. Simply mix in your favorite premade product while your beans are heating on the stove (check out Food Republic's ranking of store-bought barbecue sauces from best to worst for some recommendations). You can also drain the beans and heat them directly in the sauce for a thicker, saucier result.

If you prefer homemade sauce over store-bought, you can make your own barbecue sauce with just three easy ingredients — tomato paste, honey, and apple cider vinegar — and mix that into the beans along with your choice of spices. Onion powder, garlic, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, smoked paprika, and even a little pineapple juice are great flavor elements to include.

Whichever route you take, homemade barbecue sauce or a good bottled product, you'll end up with an elevated side dish that's perfect to accompany virtually any main entree. These beans are also a perfect bring-along dish for barbecues and potlucks.

To take this green bean hack even further, consider throwing in extra ingredients like onions and chopped bacon. If it's good in baked beans, it definitely belongs in your barbecue sauce-upgraded green bean dish.