Make Canned Green Beans Shine With 2 Easy Additions

Canned food is super convenient and affordable, making it a pantry staple worth keeping on hand. While canned food can be made and served as is, it's usually pretty simple to elevate it with a few additions. For example, you can brighten canned beans with vibrant ingredients or enhance them with aromatics. When it comes to another popular canned food — green beans — we're obsessed with two simple additions that can take the dish to another level: fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.

Making this couldn't be easier. Cut up your garlic however you like — thinly sliced, finely chopped, or minced all work. Melt a tablespoon of butter or heat some olive oil in a pan, then saute the garlic until fragrant, which should take about a minute. Then, add a drained can of green beans along with a couple of tablespoons of butter or oil, and cook until the beans are tender (about six to eight minutes). After removing the beans from the heat, add as much or as little parmesan as you'd like. Freshly grated or shredded parm will both taste delicious, so use whichever you have on hand or prefer.

Keep in mind that we're focusing on fresh garlic, but if you only have garlic powder, it can work too — just note that it won't be as flavorful. If you're using garlic powder, sprinkle a teaspoon over the green beans while they're cooking, taste, and add more as needed.