Make Canned Green Beans Shine With 2 Easy Additions
Canned food is super convenient and affordable, making it a pantry staple worth keeping on hand. While canned food can be made and served as is, it's usually pretty simple to elevate it with a few additions. For example, you can brighten canned beans with vibrant ingredients or enhance them with aromatics. When it comes to another popular canned food — green beans — we're obsessed with two simple additions that can take the dish to another level: fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Making this couldn't be easier. Cut up your garlic however you like — thinly sliced, finely chopped, or minced all work. Melt a tablespoon of butter or heat some olive oil in a pan, then saute the garlic until fragrant, which should take about a minute. Then, add a drained can of green beans along with a couple of tablespoons of butter or oil, and cook until the beans are tender (about six to eight minutes). After removing the beans from the heat, add as much or as little parmesan as you'd like. Freshly grated or shredded parm will both taste delicious, so use whichever you have on hand or prefer.
Keep in mind that we're focusing on fresh garlic, but if you only have garlic powder, it can work too — just note that it won't be as flavorful. If you're using garlic powder, sprinkle a teaspoon over the green beans while they're cooking, taste, and add more as needed.
What to serve with garlic parmesan green beans
One of the best things about garlic parmesan green beans is their versatility — they work beautifully with a variety of dishes, adding a luxurious feel to any meal. For example, after picking out the perfect steak at the store, you can whip up this easy side dish to round out the plate. They also complement seafood, like parmesan-crusted salmon or classic grilled shrimp. You can also serve them alongside chicken dishes, such as cutlets, chicken parmesan, or baked balsamic chicken.
Keep in mind that due to the parmesan, these green beans are rich, with savory notes of sharp nuttiness and saltiness, so it's a good idea to pair them with mains that balance or complement those flavors. For instance, they go wonderfully with a dish like pan-roasted chicken with apricots, where the parm enhances the sweetness of the fruit. On that note, if you want to brighten the dish even more, squeeze a little bit of fresh lemon juice over the green beans once plated. Lemon pairs perfectly with both garlic and parm, adding the perfect hint of acidity to make the flavors pop.