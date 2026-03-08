The 9 Best Italian Pasta Dishes You've Probably Never Heard Of

With the introduction of Italian immigrants to America came a rush of appetizing cuisine and sensational food rich with vibrant flavors. Still, some dishes were more welcomed on U.S. shores than others, taking a firmer hold and being adapted with American ingredients, while others failed to make the journey.

Even with the popularity of Italian-American cuisine across the nation, there are still plenty of traditional dishes rooted in Italy that few here have ever heard of. Of course there's the ubiquitous spaghetti carbonara and the ever-present manicotti. But true Italian pasta dishes are much more expansive than this.

Just how many dishes might you have missed out on by ordering tortellini time after time? There are dozens of old-style Italian dishes that are lesser known in the States, although they may be revered and regularly eaten in places like Florence or Sicily. Whether you make these recipes yourself or have to travel to the pasta motherland to try them, these nine extraordinary dishes are worth the effort.