The Department Store Restaurant Chain That You've Most Likely Forgotten About

Department store restaurants aren't super common, but they're also not unheard of. You have higher-end versions currently in Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, plus defunct eateries in stores like Target. Much like the lunch Cafeterias that historically inhabited drugstores, they're a good place for shoppers to end up after the retail experience, a space to refresh and revive oneself by taking a seat and enjoying a meal or snack and a cold beverage. One such department store restaurant, which wasn't so high-end — but was quite beloved, was the K-Café, located in Kmarts across the country. Did you forget about it? Well, it's time to ramp up the nostalgia.

K-Cafés actually got their start as Kmart Family Restaurants in the 1960s. Rather than snack bars, as they evolved to be, these eateries were actually cafeterias that served complete meals, all for very reasonable prices. As time went on, though, full-service restaurants in discount department stores went out of fashion (and to be honest, they probably cost more to operate than they brought in), so the cuisine shifted more toward concession stand-style food in the 1980s, and the restaurants were renamed K-Cafés.

Unfortunately, K-Cafés became a thing of the past as the Kmart company, which eventually merged with Sears, faced financial difficulty after financial difficulty. All of the mainland U.S. stores have closed, except one mini-location in Miami, meaning K-Cafés are nothing more than culinary history now.