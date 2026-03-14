4 Costco Kirkland Signature Grocery Myths You Shouldn't Believe

When it comes to Costco, there's a lot of true information out there. For example, it's irrefutable that you can turn old electronics into grocery money through the company's trade-in program. And you might have heard that Costco came up with its iconic name by combining the words "cost" and "company;" that's also verifiably accurate. However, when a big box chain has been around for as long as Costco has (since 1976 as Price Club and 1983 under its current name), there is bound to be some misinformation out there — in particular concerning its store brand, Kirkland Signature.

Some untruths that hang around Costco's house brand have actually reached mythological status, though, and your shopping experience is all the weaker for it if you believe them. That's why we're here to debunk four major myths once and for all, to better help you shop and save the next time you head to the store.