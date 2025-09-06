The Classic Candy Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Jelly Beans

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, it's easy to add items to the cart and not even take notice, but the breadth of Costco's private label mesmerizes. Items under the Kirkland Signature name cover categories ranging from food to beauty products, clothing, pet supplies, and more. While the retailer does manufacture some items themselves, most come from agreements with suppliers. For instance, it's believed that Mission makes Kirkland's organic Tortilla Chips, while none other than Starbucks roasts some of the Kirkland Signature coffees. And when you're buying a bag of Kirkland Signature Jelly Beans, you can credit production to a classic candy brand.

These nostalgic sweet bites are made by Jelly Belly, the largest global jelly bean producer . Unlike some other Kirkland Signature items, this collaboration's easy to verify as Kirkland lists the brand right on the package. In a scale typical for Costco, their private label container comes with 49 different jelly bean flavors in a 64 ounce size. And the pricing's quite favorable; it's been seen for as low as $19.99, which is cheaper than ordering a 48 ounce Jelly Belly branded container online. So to buy a well-priced batch of this iconic sweet — which happened to be Ronald Reagan's favorite candy — look towards the Costco Kirkland Signature label.