The Trader Joe's Spice Seafood Lovers Can Skip

When you're keen to add some fun new seasonings to the pantry, few retailers top Trader Joe's. In addition to foundational staples like paprika and cinnamon, the grocer stocks fun and creative seasoning blends — some of which take risks to mouthwatering success, and others to disappointment. So, to see which flavors stick, our Food Republic reviewer sampled the options, noting which Trader Joe's spices you should ignore and which you should stock up on. Unfortunately, the Salmon Rub Seasoning Blend emerged as one of the letdowns.

For fans of seafood, that's certainly frustrating; buying a flavorful, ready-to-use rub from the grocer sounds convenient. The issue is that TJ's Salmon Rub just doesn't deliver enough in the flavor department. Our reviewer noted the seasoning's sweetness overwhelms, without much perceptible aroma from the included thyme or paprika. So sure, a sprinkle of the spice atop salmon will enhance caramelization, but not much else in the way of complexity. The sentiment is shared by other consumers, too: "I tried it and it's very bland," noted a Reddit user. So while many of Trader Joe's affordable spices are a win, this one doesn't justify a purchase.