The Trader Joe's Spice Seafood Lovers Can Skip
When you're keen to add some fun new seasonings to the pantry, few retailers top Trader Joe's. In addition to foundational staples like paprika and cinnamon, the grocer stocks fun and creative seasoning blends — some of which take risks to mouthwatering success, and others to disappointment. So, to see which flavors stick, our Food Republic reviewer sampled the options, noting which Trader Joe's spices you should ignore and which you should stock up on. Unfortunately, the Salmon Rub Seasoning Blend emerged as one of the letdowns.
For fans of seafood, that's certainly frustrating; buying a flavorful, ready-to-use rub from the grocer sounds convenient. The issue is that TJ's Salmon Rub just doesn't deliver enough in the flavor department. Our reviewer noted the seasoning's sweetness overwhelms, without much perceptible aroma from the included thyme or paprika. So sure, a sprinkle of the spice atop salmon will enhance caramelization, but not much else in the way of complexity. The sentiment is shared by other consumers, too: "I tried it and it's very bland," noted a Reddit user. So while many of Trader Joe's affordable spices are a win, this one doesn't justify a purchase.
Look for salmon rub alternatives at Trader Joe's
If you're searching for another easy way to jazz up a fish dinner, no fear — better candidates for the same task exist on Trader Joe's shelves. You could use some of the store's other blended seasonings, simply repurposed as a layer atop a fillet. For instance, employ the popular Crunchy Chili Onion for a spiced, textural element, or a dry Ranch Seasoning Blend for a simple way to season salmon. Both alternatives ranked highly with our reviewer.
Plus, don't forget that an easy and tasty salmon dinner can arise from products other than seasoning blends. You could cover fillets in the store's General Tsao Stir Fry Sauce, crafting a juicy and sweet Asian-inflected rendition. Salmon also presents a creative way to use pesto, often paired with breadcrumbs for texture — two pantry staples you can easily throw in your TJ's shopping cart. Furthermore, even barbecue sauce serves as a delicious flavor vessel for salmon, so grab a bottle of TJ's Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce or Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce for your fish dinner. Sure, the Salmon Rub Seasoning Blend is a flop, but rest assured the chain offers many tasty alternatives.