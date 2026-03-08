Love Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites? This Frozen Costco Appetizer Is A Worthy Copycat
While Texas Roadhouse is best known for affordable steaks, a few of the chain's other dishes draw intrigue, too. Some take a liking to the restaurant's fried catfish as well as herb-crusted chicken. Customers also love the baked and mashed potatoes, Food Republic's best-ranked Texas Roadhouse sides. Then, there's the beloved Rattlesnake Bites, often considered to be the chain's best-tasting appetizer.
Well, turns out, you don't have to go to Texas Roadhouse to grab a basket of these beloved cheesy-pepper fried balls. Essentially a riff on a jalapeño popper, a similar dish can be found in the frozen aisle at good ol' Costco. Called the Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites, this product isn't an exact dupe, but it presents a similarly tasty experience. As opposed to the Jack cheese found in Texas Roadhouse's version, Costco's offering employs white cheddar and cream cheese. Furthermore, the appetizer comes in an oblong rather than perfectly spherical shape. Still, the item delivers that perfectly medley of crispy exterior, gooey cheese, and a hit of spice that makes so many a Rattlesnake Bites fan.
Recreate the Texas Roadhouse experience with Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites
These crispy jalapeño bites deliver both convenience and mouth-watering appeal, all while remaining gluten-free. It's a marketable trio that generated a positive reception among customers; "These are my absolute favorites!! [It's] like they used pickled jalapeños in them. YUM," wrote a Reddit user. Others applaud the product's crunchiness and note the jalapeño delivers a nice bite. Plus, the item can be conveniently prepared via an air fryer or oven in just a few minutes, easing the enjoyment of the food at home.
Furthermore, you can also serve them alongside a dip to replicate the Texas Roadhouse experience. The chain serves its Rattlesnake Bites alongside a Cajun sauce, which also accompanies its popular Cactus Bloom and Fried Pickles. On a Snacking Reddit thread, a user reported spotting the dip packaged: "Found this at Walmart and [my] goodness this hits," they noted. However, you can also craft your own using a mixture of mayo, sour cream, horseradish, and chili sauce. Serve the hot bites alongside the chilled dip, and you'll tap into the Texas Roadhouse magic, making this another frozen Costco food you shouldn't skip.