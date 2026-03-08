Love Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites? This Frozen Costco Appetizer Is A Worthy Copycat

While Texas Roadhouse is best known for affordable steaks, a few of the chain's other dishes draw intrigue, too. Some take a liking to the restaurant's fried catfish as well as herb-crusted chicken. Customers also love the baked and mashed potatoes, Food Republic's best-ranked Texas Roadhouse sides. Then, there's the beloved Rattlesnake Bites, often considered to be the chain's best-tasting appetizer.

Well, turns out, you don't have to go to Texas Roadhouse to grab a basket of these beloved cheesy-pepper fried balls. Essentially a riff on a jalapeño popper, a similar dish can be found in the frozen aisle at good ol' Costco. Called the Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites, this product isn't an exact dupe, but it presents a similarly tasty experience. As opposed to the Jack cheese found in Texas Roadhouse's version, Costco's offering employs white cheddar and cream cheese. Furthermore, the appetizer comes in an oblong rather than perfectly spherical shape. Still, the item delivers that perfectly medley of crispy exterior, gooey cheese, and a hit of spice that makes so many a Rattlesnake Bites fan.