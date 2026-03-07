The Specific Way Emeril Lagasse Eats Potato Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrities — they're just like us! Except, maybe, when it comes to some of their culinary rituals. For instance, does anyone else remember exactly where they were when they learned how Kourtney Kardashian famously eats her Kit Kats (layer by layer)? These unique snacking habits don't just stop at reality TV royalty, though — they extend even to world-class chefs like Emeril Lagasse. In fact, he once told Grub Street that he prefers his potato chips (Zapp's, to be specific) bone-chillingly cold — as in, eaten fresh out of where he stores them: the freezer. Apparently, the frigid air "[coagulates] the peanut oil or something." His words, people, not ours.

Naturally, we decided to dive into the highly specific science of fat viscosity here — as one does — and, lo and behold, Emeril might actually be onto something. Peanut oil — the frying medium for Zapp's, along with other vegetable oils — starts solidifying at approximately 37 degrees Fahrenheit (and a typical freezer sits well below that mark). However, when the chips hit that temperature, they don't just turn into a bunch of inedible icy blocks, because they lack the water content needed to actually freeze. Instead, the liquid fats trapped in the potato's porous surface simply thicken. That slick — okay, fine, greasy — coating most of us are accustomed to transforms into a firmer structure.

The result? The chip becomes "snappier" — more brittle and arguably more satisfying than at room temperature. Plus, Zapp's has a head start on the crunchiness factor because its chips are already kettle-cooked — aka, denser and sturdier. Honestly? Color us intrigued.