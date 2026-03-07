65 Years Ago, This Now-Massively Successful Soda Was Invented

There are various old-school sodas that time forgot, but popular beverage Sprite certainly isn't one of them. Talk about aging gracefully, Sprite turned 65 in 2026 and seems to be at the height of its existence. The drink ranked as the third most popular soft drink in America in 2024, beating Pepsi for the first time, and Sprite's market share has grown significantly. As of 2024, the drink garnered 8% of the U.S. carbonated soft drink market.

The beverage the world has come to know as Sprite originated in Germany in 1959 as "Fanta Klare Zitrone," which translates to "Fanta Clear Lemon." Coca-Cola's Fanta line of drinks was being produced in Germany at the time, and Sprite was originally part of that product line. In 1961, the Coca-Cola Company brought the soda to America and called it Sprite, named for a discontinued Coca-Cola mascot named Sprite Boy who often appeared in ads alongside Coke's classic Christmas Santa Claus.

When Sprite was created, it was for a simple reason — Coca-Cola wanted a lemon-lime beverage that would give 7UP a run for its money. Coke certainly succeeded and then some. Sprite has become a bigger seller than 7UP and most of the sodas in the U.S. market. It's the second-biggest seller in the Coca-Cola family of products, second only to Coke itself. Per 2026 data published by Statista Consumer Insights, 46% of Americans polled reported consuming Sprite during the preceding 12 months. 7UP lagged behind at 36%. While Sprite and 7UP might seem very similar at first blush, there are some differences between the two soft drinks that are, evidently, significant enough to consistently put Sprite far ahead of its competitor.