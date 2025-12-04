Did Coca‑Cola Create The Classic Christmas Santa Claus?

It's common to leave out cookies for Santa Claus at Christmastime — a tradition rooted in medieval origins. But leaving out a cold Coca-Cola for St. Nick might be a more appropriate practice, as the Santa Claus the world knows today largely owes his styling to that classic beverage.

No, it isn't a soda myth that needs to be busted. The Coke company truly played an integral role in shaping the modern-day Santa Claus. Though the figure, also known as Father Christmas, was portrayed with a white beard and red clothes prior to Coca-Cola's famous ad campaigns, it was the Santas painted by artist Haddon Sundblom for Coke's advertisements that became the standard depiction of the famous Christmas gift-giver.

There was just something about Sundblom's Santa, in all his twinkle-eyed, chubby, jolly splendor, that captivated the world. Other images of Santa Claus, including earlier Coke advertisements featuring him, lacked the je ne sais quoi that Sundblom magically achieved. Sundblom sought to create a humanized Santa that was endearing, kindly, and — of course — delightfully chubby from eating all those Christmas cookies. His character was shown in very candid, relatable, behind-the-scenes poses, from getting caught by a pajamaed child as he raided a household refrigerator to sitting in an armchair, kicking off his boots, and enjoying a Coke — presumably post-toy delivery — as a reindeer slept peacefully beneath the chair like a pet dog.

Sundblom's Santa Claus images, created by the artist between 1931 and 1964, were used in Coke ads for decades during his life and continued to be used long after he passed away. In fact, today's Coca-Cola holiday marketing still draws inspiration from — and showcases — Sundblom's illustrations.