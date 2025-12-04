Did Coca‑Cola Create The Classic Christmas Santa Claus?
It's common to leave out cookies for Santa Claus at Christmastime — a tradition rooted in medieval origins. But leaving out a cold Coca-Cola for St. Nick might be a more appropriate practice, as the Santa Claus the world knows today largely owes his styling to that classic beverage.
No, it isn't a soda myth that needs to be busted. The Coke company truly played an integral role in shaping the modern-day Santa Claus. Though the figure, also known as Father Christmas, was portrayed with a white beard and red clothes prior to Coca-Cola's famous ad campaigns, it was the Santas painted by artist Haddon Sundblom for Coke's advertisements that became the standard depiction of the famous Christmas gift-giver.
There was just something about Sundblom's Santa, in all his twinkle-eyed, chubby, jolly splendor, that captivated the world. Other images of Santa Claus, including earlier Coke advertisements featuring him, lacked the je ne sais quoi that Sundblom magically achieved. Sundblom sought to create a humanized Santa that was endearing, kindly, and — of course — delightfully chubby from eating all those Christmas cookies. His character was shown in very candid, relatable, behind-the-scenes poses, from getting caught by a pajamaed child as he raided a household refrigerator to sitting in an armchair, kicking off his boots, and enjoying a Coke — presumably post-toy delivery — as a reindeer slept peacefully beneath the chair like a pet dog.
Sundblom's Santa Claus images, created by the artist between 1931 and 1964, were used in Coke ads for decades during his life and continued to be used long after he passed away. In fact, today's Coca-Cola holiday marketing still draws inspiration from — and showcases — Sundblom's illustrations.
The quintessential embodiment of Santa Claus
Many believe Santa Claus came to be depicted in red-and-white clothing because those are the signature colors of Coca-Cola's logo. That isn't strictly true, as other images of red-and-white-clad Santas existed long before Haddon Sundblom's paintings. But it's true that Sundblom's Coca-Cola Santa solidified this image and made it the standard by which all Santas are now measured. Earlier depictions of St. Nick varied widely, with some even portraying a frightening figure — long and lean with sharp features. The iconic red suit had formerly been blue, yellow, green, and even black. After Sundblom's character took hold, however, nothing but a red-wearing Santa would ever fit the bill again. Children lining up to see Santa Claus would certainly balk if the jolly fat man was attired in a wintry blue or pine-tree-green suit.
Sundblom extrapolated his Santa's characteristics from the classic holiday poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas," more famously known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." His Santa called to mind a loving, fun, grandfatherly figure that somehow wholly embodied the spirit of Christmas. Even renowned illustrator of the time, Norman Rockwell, hadn't been able to capture Father Christmas so vividly and lastingly.
One factor that may have helped Sundblom's Santa take such a strong hold in the public's affections was the timing of its creation. The first Coke ad featuring his version of St. Nick debuted in 1931, when America was in the throes of the Great Depression. People were desperate for symbols of hope and happiness, and Sundblom's friendly, relatable Santa Claus, with that mischievous smile and those laugh lines around his eyes, became just that, delivering not just toys but smiles and cheer to a downtrodden nation.