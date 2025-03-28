Sprite Vs 7UP: What's The Actual Difference Between The 2 Soft Drinks?

If you were asked what the difference is between Sprite and 7UP, you'd hesitate, right? At first glance (or, sip, rather), you'd probably focus more on their similarities. Both products are clear, fizzy, lemon-lime soft drinks that feel like they've been around forever. But there are actually some key differences that set the drinks apart, even if they're not that noticeable to the average consumer.

7UP, now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, has been around for significantly longer than its fizzy competitor. The carbonated beverage was founded in 1929, and was originally named, "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Sodas." The original name didn't stick around for long, but the drink itself has stood the test of time. Sprite, which is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, did not arrive on the soda scene until thirty years later, also under a different moniker: "Clear Lemon Fanta."

There are actually several myths about sodas that need to be debunked, including the assumption that all citrusy ones are interchangeable. The longer you analyze Sprite and 7UP, the more differences you may begin to notice between these two, and not just when it comes to taste — branding and cultural relevance also play a role in shaping how people perceive these drinks. Sprite's marketing often skews more youthful and trendy, while 7UP cultivates a more nostalgic feel.