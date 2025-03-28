Sprite Vs 7UP: What's The Actual Difference Between The 2 Soft Drinks?
If you were asked what the difference is between Sprite and 7UP, you'd hesitate, right? At first glance (or, sip, rather), you'd probably focus more on their similarities. Both products are clear, fizzy, lemon-lime soft drinks that feel like they've been around forever. But there are actually some key differences that set the drinks apart, even if they're not that noticeable to the average consumer.
7UP, now owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, has been around for significantly longer than its fizzy competitor. The carbonated beverage was founded in 1929, and was originally named, "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Sodas." The original name didn't stick around for long, but the drink itself has stood the test of time. Sprite, which is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, did not arrive on the soda scene until thirty years later, also under a different moniker: "Clear Lemon Fanta."
There are actually several myths about sodas that need to be debunked, including the assumption that all citrusy ones are interchangeable. The longer you analyze Sprite and 7UP, the more differences you may begin to notice between these two, and not just when it comes to taste — branding and cultural relevance also play a role in shaping how people perceive these drinks. Sprite's marketing often skews more youthful and trendy, while 7UP cultivates a more nostalgic feel.
Sprite is sweet and punchy
If there's one word we'd use to describe Sprite, it's "bold". This is a drink that packs a strong punch, thanks in part to a much higher sugar content that makes it taste sweeter — almost candy-like and artificial — when compared to 7UP. That strong sweetness is probably why it's often used as a mixer for drinks like the Dirty Shirley fizz, as it balances out other intense flavors like vodka. Sprite also contains sodium citrate, which works to give it a tangy and refreshing taste.
And beyond just taste, Sprite has worked hard to solidify itself as one of the more culturally relevant sodas. In 1994, the company went all in on marketing the fizzy beverage to hip-hop fans, with the launch of the legendary "Obey Your Thirst" campaign, including artists like Nas and A Tribe Called Quest. Thanks to these efforts, Sprite's connection to trendy culture has largely stuck. In fact, in April 2024, the brand revamped the popular campaign, tapping into a new, younger generation with NBA star Anthony Edwards and track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson as the faces.
Sprite's more youthful marketing has always set it apart from 7UP, and this popularity reflects in the actual numbers, too. It consistently ranks among the top-selling sodas worldwide, while 7UP has a bit more niche consumer base. Even in taste tests, people often have strong preferences between the two — some loving Sprite's strong sweetness, while others prefer the crisp, less sugary sip of 7UP.
7UP is cool and crisp
7UP, especially compared to Sprite, provides a more subtle flavor profile that is lighter on the sweetness. Curiously, some drinkers have even described the soda as slightly salty. It definitely offers more of a dry, crisp finish in comparison to Sprite, and the reasons for that perhaps come down to simply the ingredients. 7UP uses potassium citrate instead of sodium citrate. This provides 7UP with that refreshing feeling that many drinkers claim to lack when consuming Sprite's syrup-heavy formula.
7UP is an extremely versatile soda — both on it's own and as a base ingredient. It's commonly used in mixed drinks and classic cocktails, such as the 7 and 7 cocktail (7UP with Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey). Additionally, the beverage is often considered a home remedy, particularly as a drink to soothe an upset stomach, alongside other remedies like ginger ale — there's a good chance 7UP was the soda your mom gave you when you had a stomachache or the fizzy drink your grandparents always had in the fridge. This beverage brand may not dominate soda sales the same way that Sprite does, but there's no denying that it continues to have a loyal fan base, especially considering its near-century on the market. The drink is so old, in fact, that to this day, no one is quite sure where it's the name 7UP came from — at least it's no longer "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Sodas."