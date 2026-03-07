Think Twice About Ordering Cheesecake At A Steakhouse

Having dinner at a steakhouse rarely disappoints. Meat cooked at a nice restaurant always seems to taste better than a homemade version, and the large cuts often dwarf what we usually make for ourselves. So, after the meal is over and you're feeling happy and full, when the server asks if you want dessert, you decide you still have a little room left for something sweet. But while you're considering what to get, you may want to think twice about ordering cheesecake.

The popular dessert is a common sight on steakhouse menus. But international culinary expert and chef Adonis Ouano Icalina thinks it's time for it to go. He told Food Republic, "Every restaurant has it, and it's always the same. Dense, dry, and just ... boring. Unless we're talking about a really unique twist on the classic ... then no, I wouldn't waste my calories on it."

Icalina didn't reject all steakhouse after-dinner treats, enthusiastically mentioning crème brûlée and chocolate cake. But his complaint about poor quality and lack of variety often rings true for dessert menu items in general, and not only at steakhouses. It's not widely known that some restaurants aren't making their own desserts, but are buying them frozen wholesale. One Redditor who said they'd worked for many years in the industry wrote that "90% of restaurant cheesecakes come from Costco." Of course, we can't confirm that statistic; however, cheesecake has a delicate taste and texture, and when it's commercially produced and frozen, it can certainly taste flatly sweet and feel more block-like than lusciously creamy.