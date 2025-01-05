Add Smokiness To Your Fish Sandwich With One Spanish Sauce

There are lots of great underrated toppings to add to fish sandwiches, from sweet and spicy hot honey to rich, buttery hollandaise. But if you've not tried the Catalan smoky sauce romesco, then you're missing out on a particularly punchy culinary combo. Given that the Mediterranean sauce is said to have been originally created by fishermen, it's perhaps not especially surprising that homemade romesco goes brilliantly with crispy fish.

The sauce gets its full flavor and vibrant color from things like dried Spanish ñora pepper or sweet roasted red bell peppers, savory garlic, smoky paprika, and toasted nuts. Chili powder or red pepper flakes bring the heat while sherry vinegar adds a sharp edge, making the finished sauce deliciously rich and complex. Adding stale bread before blitzing the sauce gives it its signature thickness, making it the ideal consistency for spooning onto fish sandwiches without causing any sogginess.

It's important to choose the right kind of fish for fried fillet sandwiches, so go for a flaky white fish that is mild-tasting enough to not clash with the pungent red sauce. And it's not just fish sandwiches that can be enhanced with the smoky sauce. Homemade romesco will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to four days, so if you've made a batch, it's easy to incorporate it into a number of different fishy dishes.