This Olive Garden Sister Restaurant Is Perfect For Fancy Seafood Lovers

While Olive Garden doesn't serve traditional Italian cuisine, it's a popular place to enjoy a hearty meal. From the endless breadsticks and unlimited soup and salad to the meat-rich and cheese-laden entrees, a diner would be hard-pressed to leave Olive Garden feeling hungry. But even the biggest Olive Garden in the country — located in Times Square, New York City, incidentally — is still a casual dining establishment. When you want something fancier, O.G. has a sister restaurant chain that is a luxury seafood brand specifically targeted at affluent adults.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood offers multi-course meals set to a background of live jazz music, featuring top-quality seafood flown in fresh daily from around the world. Hand-cut, specialty-aged USDA Prime steaks and a world-class wine selection are menu highlights, and you'll also encounter delicacies like Royal Ossetra Petrossian caviar, Norwegian salmon, and roasted South African lobster with beurre blanc (one of the essential butter sauces, for the uninitiated). Even the children's menu has upscale offerings, like a 4-ounce filet mignon for the kiddos.

While you can hit up Olive Garden in a T-shirt and jeans with no problem, at Eddie V's — nicknamed "The Modern-Day Gatsby" by parent company Darden Restaurants — you'll definitely want to wear something fancier. Like, a lot fancier. Yes, folks, there is a dress code. "Business casual" and "resort evening wear" are the suggested attire guidelines (per Eddie V's). If you show up in something like athletic shorts, a sports bra, a sleeveless shirt (for the men), clothing with anything the establishment deems offensive, or clothing that smells bad, they will not let you in.