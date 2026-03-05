A Dietician Shares The Sugary Starbucks Menu Item You May Want To Avoid

If you want to log a less sugar-heavy Starbucks visit, Angel Luk suggested some "[other] items that are a bit more balanced," like a "grab and go" yogurt. The Ellenos Muesli Yogurt, for instance, has no added sugar. It features unsweetened Greek yogurt and a no-sugar-added muesli topping, which, combined, have just 10 total grams of sugar. The sweetness in the muesli comes from dried cranberries, freeze-dried banana, and fermented stevia extract.

Another grab-and-go Starbucks snack on the sweeter side but light on sugar is a single-serve bag of Khloud Sweet and Salty Kettle Corn Protein Popcorn. This salty-sweet treat has just 5 grams of sugar per serving, and the inclusion of milk protein brings 7 grams of protein into the mix per serving, which is impressive for a kettle corn product.

Starbucks also has plenty of savory light bites, which, in addition to being low in sugar, offer a pop of protein. Some options are the chain's selection of egg bites — of which the Bacon & Gruyere Egg Bites offer the most protein at 19 grams — and its Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, which comes rolled up in a whole wheat wrap with 20 grams of protein.

In lieu of a sweeter drink to accompany your food, one might opt for a "plain, matcha latte made without syrup and [lower-fat] dairy milk or plain [calcium-fortified] soy milk," Luk recommended. "Adding a fresh banana or packaged apple chips with a plain, [low-fat] latte also adds nutrients[,] including fiber[,] to a [calcium-dense] beverage," she added. Starbucks' protein cold foam drinks and lattes are also impressively high-protein beverage options and include various sugar-free flavors.