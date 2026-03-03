How To Speed Up Strawberry Growth In Your Garden

Strawberries are a tasty spring harvest fruit that are fairly easy to grow. Still, according to Angelika Zaber, a lawn care specialist and gardening expert at Online Turf, you can accelerate their fruit production with the right environment.

"Starting off with temperature, strawberries need a cold spell to initiate flowers and fruits," Zaber told Food Republic. "Ideally, a two-week period when the temperatures are consistently below [44.6 degrees Fahrenheit]." Steady exposure to colder temperatures helps them produce larger, healthier fruits. Sunlight works similarly to drive energy production and is especially useful in helping them ripen berries during the higher temperatures of full-sun exposure, which lets them grow even more fruit. If your variety doesn't get enough sun, its leaves can end up pale, and it is less likely to produce any fruit.

"Strawberries are also susceptible to root rot, so to grow well they need a well-draining soil that's rich in humus and organic matter so that it can support their development," Zaber continued. Watering frequently rather than deeply is great for strawberries because it not only supports their shallow root systems, but also gives you the opportunity to apply a weekly high-potassium fertilizer. A bit of yeast can also help you grow the juiciest garden strawberries, since it provides several nutrients that specifically help the plant flower and produce fruit.