Martha Stewart Kills Weeds In Her Garden With One Pantry Staple

Whether you're trying to grow your own vegetables and herbs, or you simply want to eat outside and admire your flowers, unwanted weeds are always a killer of garden joy. As pesky as they are, they can sometimes seem impossible to get rid of — especially without resorting to harsh chemical solutions that might damage your other plants. But don't give up hope just yet: You likely already have a weed killer in your kitchen.

Baking soda is the natural solution you've been looking for — and even folks like Martha Stewart reach for it when gardening. When combined with water and applied directly to weeds, the moisture helps the baking soda soak in, causing the weeds to dry up and die off. You can either water the weeds and then dust baking soda on top, or combine water and baking soda in a spray bottle to apply it more evenly. Just be careful not to accidentally spray your healthy plants, and make sure to repeat the process every week or so to keep weeds from coming back.

If your weeds are particularly stubborn, you can add vinegar to the mix or use it on its own, as it also naturally kills weeds. Alternatively, salt works well if you're looking for an equally accessible and slightly more affordable option than baking soda. Either way, you likely have plenty of weed-killing options already in your home.