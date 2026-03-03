Why Donut Shops Are Everywhere In Southern California

From Yelp's best taco restaurant, Birrieria Familia Castro, to renowned farm-to-table cuisine, Southern California offers a range of iconic food experiences. Yet whenever morning arrives, it's the modest donut shop that pervades the city's fabric. Los Angeles alone is home to well over 1,000 businesses dedicated to the sweet, an ubiquity basically unrivaled elsewhere in the United States. Outlets range from small, cherished, decades-old operations to trendy establishments that innovate the doughy dessert into new forms.

Such widespread popularity didn't emerge solely from Californians' appetite for a donut. Instead, the intriguing economic backstory stretches back decades. Chains like Randy's Donuts got their start in the early 1950s, offering drive-thru sweets recognizable by massive donut sculptures. During this time, other independently operated shops scattered across the region, too. However, it wasn't until the 1970s that donut momentum really started rolling.

Cambodian immigrants, who arrived in California to escape the Khmer Rouge, swiftly expanded the donut business. The trend was first sparked by entrepreneur Ted Ngoy, who built his way into the donut industry from scratch, establishing the successful chain Christy's Donuts after less than a decade in the U.S. He passed on the profitable blueprint to a multitude of other Cambodian immigrants, leading to a surge that lasted years. To this day, Cambodian Americans continue to manage and operate most outlets in Southern California, making the region a donut hotspot.