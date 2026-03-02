The Absolute Best Sides To Serve With Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is so simple and delicious that it's become a favorite in countless American households (and even a staple of the U.S. Army). But once you've tweaked a recipe to be perfect for your palate, it's time to look beyond the dish and start considering which sides are best for you.

When deciding what to serve with it, the best place to start is by thinking about your main dish's primary notes. If you go the tried-and-true route of fluffy buttermilk biscuits and rich sausage gravy, something on the sweeter side can introduce some variety. If, however, you use a maple-flavored link instead of a more peppery blend, a more savory option can provide the perfect balance. Even something as simple as how much gravy you prefer can play a role, too. For example, if you like to drown your biscuit, you might want a dish that pairs well with your topping rather than offering a dichotomy of flavors.

Don't neglect the biscuit in your reasoning either. If you like them a bit dense and crispy, something like bacon might seem a little redundant. If you're heavy-handed with the butter, you may want to avoid using too much in your sides to prevent flavor fatigue. Even if you want to double down and include a savory side with a savory entree, striking a good balance helps you enjoy each facet of your meal to the fullest.