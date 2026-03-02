The Absolute Best Sides To Serve With Biscuits And Gravy
Biscuits and gravy is so simple and delicious that it's become a favorite in countless American households (and even a staple of the U.S. Army). But once you've tweaked a recipe to be perfect for your palate, it's time to look beyond the dish and start considering which sides are best for you.
When deciding what to serve with it, the best place to start is by thinking about your main dish's primary notes. If you go the tried-and-true route of fluffy buttermilk biscuits and rich sausage gravy, something on the sweeter side can introduce some variety. If, however, you use a maple-flavored link instead of a more peppery blend, a more savory option can provide the perfect balance. Even something as simple as how much gravy you prefer can play a role, too. For example, if you like to drown your biscuit, you might want a dish that pairs well with your topping rather than offering a dichotomy of flavors.
Don't neglect the biscuit in your reasoning either. If you like them a bit dense and crispy, something like bacon might seem a little redundant. If you're heavy-handed with the butter, you may want to avoid using too much in your sides to prevent flavor fatigue. Even if you want to double down and include a savory side with a savory entree, striking a good balance helps you enjoy each facet of your meal to the fullest.
Easily elevate biscuits and gravy with perfectly textured eggs
Fat prevents egg proteins from binding together, but using oil rather than butter gives them a lighter texture. Poached or fried eggs result in a creamy yolk that tastes incredible when mixed with smooth gravy and pairs well with just about any type of sausage or other protein you may choose to mix in. However, the right folding technique also gives them just enough structure to stand up to a heavy biscuit, and allows them to hold their own as a distinct layer rather than dissolving into the creamy gravy.
Crispy hash browns are a match made in heaven for gravy
Besides biscuits, potatoes might be the best vehicle for gravy. For best results, turn your spuds into hash browns and toss them with a bit of extra starch for maximum crispiness. This helps prevent them from getting soggy from your topping's moisture.
Watermelon gives the dish a refreshing brightness and crunch
If you like meaty, thick gravy over a decadently fluffy biscuit, you might want a bit of extra moisture to wash it all down. Why not pick a two-in-one option and serve your entree with watermelon, providing a crisp, refreshing reprieve from the dense, rich main course?
Raw tomatoes mimic the flavors of traditional tomato gravy
Since tomato gravy is already a popular variation, thick slices of raw tomato make a perfect Southern side for this down-home dish — especially when placed directly on the biscuit before the gravy. Still, a small bowl of grape or cherry tomatoes offers bursts of fresh, tangy flavor that refresh your palate before your next bite.
Boost your breakfast with a side of corned beef
If you've got a long day ahead of you and are looking for the heartiest breakfast possible, corned beef hash alone is already enough to do the job. But it's also great for sopping up the leftover gravy on your plate, delivering a one-two protein-and-carb combo that's as delicious as it is filling.
Collard greens are a quintessential Southern pairing
If you want to up the Southern-ness of this dish, it doesn't get much better than collard greens. The tender leaves are easy to cut, even with the side of a fork, and their distinctly salty, earthy flavor works well with meatless or sausage-filled gravies.