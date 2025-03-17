Aldi Vs Lidl: The Major Differences Between These Rival Grocery Chains
When you think about affordable grocery stores, Aldi and Lidl are probably the first two that come to mind (although Trader Joe's is another one that constantly gets compared to Aldi). While they're similar in that they were both established in Germany and have each become two of the fastest-growing discount grocery chains in America, they're also different in many ways.
For example, according to reports (via Supermarket News), they each seem to target slightly different markets. They also have different checkout experiences, and some individual stores may even have newer concepts to bring in even more customers. Regardless of their nuances, both Aldi and Lidl appeal to those seeking quality products at affordable prices. No matter whether you visit one over the other, you'll find unique ingredients, baked goods, and other merchandise at a fraction of what you'd be paying at a traditional supermarket. Read on to discover more about their differences, from the small quirks to the larger business models.
The types of products available
Both grocery stores lean towards selling private-label or store-branded products (one of the reasons why both Lidl and Aldi's groceries are so cheap). Because they're removing national brands and products from their shelves, it allows each store to keep their prices low. In general, Aldi offers about 90% of their merchandise as private-label, while Lidl comes in at slightly lower, with about 80% of their overall products being private.
They target different markets
While both grocers are similar in the way that they both offer more affordable products than the average supermarket, Aldi and Lidl do differ slightly when it comes to who they're actually marketing to. For example, an analysis by Placer.ai showed that Aldi's potential market annual household income was around $66,900, while Lidl's demographic came in at around $88,100 per year. This indicates that Aldi is likely more frequented by blue-collar customers while Lidl, which tends to have locations in more affluent areas along the East Coast, attracts a slightly wealthier shopper.
Lidl crushes when it comes to their bakery
If you've ever walked into a Lidl, one of the first things you may notice is the scent of fresh-baked bread and pastries wafting through the air. One of their biggest draws, Lidl offers up to 45 European-inspired baked goods, including mini chocolate croissants, German sourdough bread, and apple fritters.
While Aldi does sell baked goods as well, theirs aren't nearly as impressive –– and their scent doesn't linger in the air in nearly the same way. Instead, Aldi's baked goods, while still delicious, are pre-packaged and delivered to their stores.
Their shopping cart rules are slightly different
While shopping carts may not have been one of the first things you would have thought of when comparing the two grocery chains, Aldi and Lidly have pretty different rules when it comes to their carts. For instance, don't expect to grab a shopping cart at Aldi without depositing a quarter into its locking mechanism. This is done to help ensure shopping carts are kept in an orderly fashion. They're chained together until you unlock it with a quarter, and you get your quarter back when you return the cart. Aldi also notes that this business model helps to keep their prices low as they don't have to pay for staff to collect shopping carts throughout the parking lot. But in Lidl's case, you don't have to worry about having loose change. Their shopping carts are kept free and clear for you to grab and use to fill with your favorite products.
They differ in their checkout processes
At Lidl, you can expect a checkout experience similar to that of a traditional supermarket. You'll add your groceries to a conveyor belt, and the cashier will scan them and place them in an area for you to bag them up, although they don't bag them for you. This is a pretty familiar routine for most grocery store shoppers.
At Aldi, however, you can expect checkout to go a bit differently. There's an entire etiquette when it comes to their checkout experience. First of all, you'll need to use a cart (even if you're just grabbing a handful of items). This is due to the cashier's method of adding your scanned items into a new, fresh cart, while your old cart is then used for the following customer. Additionally, Aldi's employees don't bag your groceries, so expect your items to be placed in the cart bag-free — similar to how Costco does it.
Lidl has a gardening center (at some locations)
Tested in 2022 in Long Island, New York, Lidl is expanding its concept of an on-site gardening center to 76 stores by the spring of 2025. They'll feature various hanging baskets, flowers, plants, soil, planters, and other gardening accessories.
According to Lidl, they've partnered with family-owned growers to supply their centers with high-quality products (staying true to the Lidl way, after all). While Aldi does offer some seasonal gardening products, like flowers and plants, they have not tested the concept of an on-site gardening center.
Aldi has a larger footprint
While both chains are continuing to expand through the U.S., Aldi does have an edge over Lidl when it comes to the number of locations. With over 2,300 current locations sprinkled throughout 39 states, Aldi plans to add an additional 800 over the next 5 years.
Lidl, on the other hand, is mainly tied to the East Coast, with just over 180 stores. While they are planning on expanding to more locations, they aren't doing it nearly as quickly as Aldi is.