Aldi Vs Lidl: The Major Differences Between These Rival Grocery Chains

When you think about affordable grocery stores, Aldi and Lidl are probably the first two that come to mind (although Trader Joe's is another one that constantly gets compared to Aldi). While they're similar in that they were both established in Germany and have each become two of the fastest-growing discount grocery chains in America, they're also different in many ways.

For example, according to reports (via Supermarket News), they each seem to target slightly different markets. They also have different checkout experiences, and some individual stores may even have newer concepts to bring in even more customers. Regardless of their nuances, both Aldi and Lidl appeal to those seeking quality products at affordable prices. No matter whether you visit one over the other, you'll find unique ingredients, baked goods, and other merchandise at a fraction of what you'd be paying at a traditional supermarket. Read on to discover more about their differences, from the small quirks to the larger business models.