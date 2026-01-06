How Whole Foods Can Help You Find Your Next Favorite Local Beer

There are many unique things to know about Whole Foods. Sure, the store's organic goods selection may define their image as a brand, but it's actually an ideal place to throw in some high-quality brews while shopping, too, thanks to their underappreciated curated beer selection. Whole Foods employs hundreds of Cicerone-accredited beer experts, who oversee shelves containing not only acclaimed domestics but fancy imported bottles, non-alcoholic options, and a multitude of regional selections.

In a given location, a maximum of 30% of the beer selection consists of nationwide cornerstones — think widely available brews like Miller Lite or Budweiser. The remainder is then selected per store, which is able to curate based on the community, expert preferences, and local gems. You can expect every type of beer when you stop by your local outlet, from the freshest Hazy IPA beers to local twists on stouts and farmhouse ales. Management encourages conversation with the beer section staff, so don't feel timid requesting specific brands or styles and asking for advice regarding food pairings.

Whole Foods' beer selection caters to serious beer enthusiasts, too. By way of strong ties with local distributors, you can often snag microbrewery bottling, seasonal releases, and hard-to-find bottles. On Reddit craft beer circles, enthusiasts flaunt Whole Foods finds like rare Russian River Brewing releases and four-packs of cult-favorite Alchemist Heady Topper. In fact, joining these Reddit communities is a good way to stay up to date with Whole Foods' latest alcoholic additions.