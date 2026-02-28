Boston Is Home To This Unique All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Spread

There are a lot of eats in Boston, if walking the city's history-filled tours has you working up an appetite. The North End is a hotspot for traditional Italian food, or you could grab a pint in the Boston pub where Sam Adams first served beer on tap. If you're looking for filling eats with a bit of a show to go with it, though, you ought to consider heading into Fire + Ice Boston, where the food is served up buffet-style, but then cooked right before your eyes, like in a hibachi restaurant.

The way it works is this: You'll grab a bowl and start filling it with different ingredients from the plethora of food stations available. Be sure to grab a sauce, too, as that can make or break your dish. Once you have everything you want, take it to a grill cook, who is standing around an enormous circular flat top, where your food is actually cooked. They'll put everything on the grill and prepare it hot and fresh, before plating it up and giving it back to you to take to your table. It's a fun, interactive way to enjoy a meal, and just like at a traditional buffet, you only pay once, but you can create as many grilled combos as you can eat.

Fire + Ice is actually a chain restaurant, so you don't have to live in just Boston to experience it. There are also locations in California — specifically Anaheim, South Lake Tahoe, and San Francisco.