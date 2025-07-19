The Absolute Best Cut Of Steak To Use For Hibachi

In the West, when people talk about hibachi, they're usually referring to a theatrical, table-side experience where the chefs cook sizzling meats before your eyes. But in Japan, traditional Japanese hibachi cooking is quite different — it involves grilling over high-heat, open-flame charcoal grills. So, when it comes to cooking traditional hibachi-style steak, which cut works best? To find out, Food Republic consulted expert Namiko Hirasawa Chen, founder of Just One Cookbook and JOC Goods. Her recommendation? Go with tenderloin.

"When grilling steak [on a hibachi], it's not just about tenderness or marbling[;] it's about how the meat handles open flame and intense heat," Chen explained. In other words, it's not necessarily the most luxurious or well-marbled steak that performs best. What matters is if it can handle the heat. Take ribeye, a prized cut of steak for its rich flavor and tenderness. While it might seem like a sensible choice, Chen told us that these qualities don't immediately guarantee top results on a hibachi grill: "Fatty cuts like ribeye are less commonly used for charcoal grilling because the fat renders quickly and can cause flare-ups." So features that make ribeye desirable in a pan can actually be a detriment on a hibachi, causing charring and uneven cooking when exposed to open flames. Instead, Chen recommended using tenderloin. Its natural tenderness and smaller amount of fat make it the ideal choice for hibachi cooking: "The result is a steak with great texture and even doneness, without the risk of charring from dripping fat," Chen noted.