Boston is as steeped in food history as it is any other kind, ranging from JFK's favorite restaurant, The Union Oyster House, to Amrheins, a bar and restaurant founded in 1890. But immigration trends led its North End to become a veritable Eden for traditional Italian delights, from every type of pizza in the U.S., to zeppoles, to old-fashioned espresso.

In the 1900s, Italians immigrated to America in droves, settling all over the northeast. Primarily Southern Italian groups settled in the North End of Boston, bringing all their businesses and, more importantly, their food. As Italian immigrants and their descendants spread throughout the suburbs, the restaurants grew as well. Word-of-mouth advertising coupled with new satellite locations lent these businesses more name recognition until the North End became synonymous with high-quality Italian food.

Increased foot traffic led to a symbiotic effect that created a greater nightlife presence, which encouraged people to eat there more, and so-on. By 2025, the North End became a late night pizza spot for college students, dinners for businessmen, and a source for sweets for any celebration. The businesses providing these services are some of the most beloved in the city, drawing crowds and lines just about every night.