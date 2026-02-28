How Giada De Laurentiis Gives Tuna Salad An Italian Twist

If you love canned tuna but are tired of all the mayonnaise-based recipes, Giada de Laurentiis has some great advice on how to incorporate an Italian flair into the classic, quick meal. Using just a few fresh ingredients, she told Food Republic that you can take tuna salad to the next level of both flavor and texture with minimal effort.

"So you take the canned tuna, and then what we do is we add olive oil and lemon, break it up, and then tomatoes and beans — white beans," said Laurentiis. White beans, in particular, are important because they have a soft, creamy texture that mashes up perfectly with the tender meat. Lemon helps you avoid the biggest mistake with tuna salad: not using acid! Between the richness of good seafood and olive oil, that little bit of tartness adds complexity that pairs perfectly with the softer, brightness of tomatoes.

When you want rich, creamy tuna salad, both Laurentiis and Julia Child have the same tip: Use fish stored in oil. These varieties tend to have much more flavor than those stored in water and Laurentiis insists that fish stored in glass and olive oil are the best of the best. All of these ingredients together check many of the same flavor boxes as other classic Western recipes, but in new ways that allow you to experiment with additional ingredients and seasonings.