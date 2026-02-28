Avoid This Frozen Biscuit Unless You Like A Terrible Texture
While you could certainly make moist and fluffy biscuits from scratch, it's nice to keep a ready-made option available, too. In both flavor and shelf life, many find frozen dough wins over canned — so long as you buy the right brand. To help avoid disappointment, Food Republic ranked frozen biscuit brands from worst to best. Among the options sampled, Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits let us down the most.
With a cheesy interior, the biscuit's inclusion might come as a surprise. Yet for our reviewer, it's not the cheddar that fell short; the product's flavor actually proved a highlight. Instead, it's the texture that completely missed the mark. While the biscuits appeared visually appetizing, a bite revealed a "grainy and chalky" consistency — not what you want to hear regarding a baked good.
The Cappello's biscuits are made using almond flour, rendering them gluten-free. Still, the lack of wheat shouldn't excuse such a composition. On a Reddit discussion, several users noted the disappointing texture: "They taste [OK], but ... [definitely] not light, flaky, or ['pillow'-like]," reads one post. On a different Reddit thread, customers also took issue with the biscuits' sturdiness: "So small. So crumbly. Absolutely delicious but I'd love more size and sturdiness," noted a commenter. Unfortunately, such a flimsy characteristic renders the biscuit unusable for building breakfast sandwiches (a quintessential application!). So, while often conveniently spotted at retailers like Costco and Whole Foods, it's better to pass by this biscuit brand.
Discover gluten-free frozen biscuits with a light, flaky texture
Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits appeared as the only gluten-free option in Food Republic's ranking. Nevertheless, don't let the product's bad reviews deter you from other options made with alternative flours. Thankfully, there are better options on the market, like an offering from Red Lobster, a chain beloved for its Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The standard version ranked third in our roundup, with our reviewer enthusiastic about both the flavor and texture.
The Red Lobster Frozen Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuits draw an equally warm reception. "Love these! So easy and convenient, and they taste great," noted one enthused Walmart reviewer. The sentiment is echoed on Reddit, with customers noting that the product tastes indistinguishable from the standard flour version: "These are SO GOOD ... I served these to my parents who went on and on about how great the biscuits were, not knowing they were [gluten-free]," one user wrote.
Even better, these make a delightful base for sandwiches. You can kick the richness up a notch with extra cheese, then simply pop the frozen biscuits in the air fryer or oven for a quick, savory meal.