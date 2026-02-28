Avoid This Frozen Biscuit Unless You Like A Terrible Texture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you could certainly make moist and fluffy biscuits from scratch, it's nice to keep a ready-made option available, too. In both flavor and shelf life, many find frozen dough wins over canned — so long as you buy the right brand. To help avoid disappointment, Food Republic ranked frozen biscuit brands from worst to best. Among the options sampled, Cappello's Cheddar Biscuits let us down the most.

With a cheesy interior, the biscuit's inclusion might come as a surprise. Yet for our reviewer, it's not the cheddar that fell short; the product's flavor actually proved a highlight. Instead, it's the texture that completely missed the mark. While the biscuits appeared visually appetizing, a bite revealed a "grainy and chalky" consistency — not what you want to hear regarding a baked good.

The Cappello's biscuits are made using almond flour, rendering them gluten-free. Still, the lack of wheat shouldn't excuse such a composition. On a Reddit discussion, several users noted the disappointing texture: "They taste [OK], but ... [definitely] not light, flaky, or ['pillow'-like]," reads one post. On a different Reddit thread, customers also took issue with the biscuits' sturdiness: "So small. So crumbly. Absolutely delicious but I'd love more size and sturdiness," noted a commenter. Unfortunately, such a flimsy characteristic renders the biscuit unusable for building breakfast sandwiches (a quintessential application!). So, while often conveniently spotted at retailers like Costco and Whole Foods, it's better to pass by this biscuit brand.