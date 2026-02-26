Skip This Girl Scout Cookie Unless You Like Very Dry Desserts
You know the old saying, "Good things come to those who wait"? If you ask us, the sentiment can often be applied to Girl Scout cookies. After all, they're a seasonal treat, generally available only from January to April each year. Even better, the money you spend on your haul goes toward various local troop activities and community projects. What could go wrong?
Alas ... unfortunately, a noble cause does not always a tasty morsel make. Food Republic sampled and ranked every Girl Scout flavor, and while there were some definite winners, we found that our last-place choice — the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies sold by ABC Bakers — were simply too dry and bland to recommend.
It's a bit of a shame, considering they're one of only two gluten-free options the Girl Scouts offer as of February 2026. However, while Toffee-tastics are designed to be fairly crumbly while retaining a certain lusciousness from their toffee crunch and butter, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies were devoid of any real complexity. The caramel — which brings a delightful level of chewiness to the proceedings when it comes to Caramel deLites (also known as Samoas) — was basically undetectable here, and the chocolate chips were disappointingly sparse, making for a one-note experience.
A lack of moisture isn't exactly the most uncommon pitfall when it comes to gluten-free baked goods, considering alternative flours and the absence of elastic proteins can sometimes compromise texture. However, with the right ratios and hydrating (not to mention tasty) ingredients, that cardboard-like finish can be avoided — so unfortunately, we have to give this Girl Scout offering a pass.
Master the art of baking gluten-free Girl Scout cookie dupes
Look, we get it. It can be super disappointing when you want to participate in the Girl Scout season fun and contribute to a worthy cause, only to find the diet-friendly options fall flat. In that case, feel free to support the troops by snagging a box of Toffee-tastics — which took third place in our ranking — and then roll up your sleeves because creating the perfect chocolatey, caramelly, gluten-free treat is totally achievable.
There are certain steps gluten-free cookies need to reach their highest potential. First, let your dough rest before baking; this allows the alternative flours to fully hydrate, ensuring you avoid that dreaded dry, crumbly texture. Second, reach for some extract when working with gluten-free flour. This adds a punch of flavor to counteract (or complement, depending on your goal) any earthy or nutty aftertastes from the flour substitutes. As a bonus, it lets you customize your cookies with a bit of extra pizzazz. Vanilla extract would pair beautifully with chocolate chips, for example, while almond extract would effortlessly round out any caramel notes. Yum.
Finally, don't be afraid to add a pinch of sea salt on top to cut through the sweetness and make those flavors pop. Trust us — once you master your Caramel Chocolate Chip dupes, you'll never look back. There's a whole world of satisfying gluten-free recipes out there to try, and come next year, you can enjoy your Girl Scout treats with a side of homemade flourless lemon cookies instead of Lemonades, too.