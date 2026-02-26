Skip This Girl Scout Cookie Unless You Like Very Dry Desserts

You know the old saying, "Good things come to those who wait"? If you ask us, the sentiment can often be applied to Girl Scout cookies. After all, they're a seasonal treat, generally available only from January to April each year. Even better, the money you spend on your haul goes toward various local troop activities and community projects. What could go wrong?

Alas ... unfortunately, a noble cause does not always a tasty morsel make. Food Republic sampled and ranked every Girl Scout flavor, and while there were some definite winners, we found that our last-place choice — the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies sold by ABC Bakers — were simply too dry and bland to recommend.

It's a bit of a shame, considering they're one of only two gluten-free options the Girl Scouts offer as of February 2026. However, while Toffee-tastics are designed to be fairly crumbly while retaining a certain lusciousness from their toffee crunch and butter, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies were devoid of any real complexity. The caramel — which brings a delightful level of chewiness to the proceedings when it comes to Caramel deLites (also known as Samoas) — was basically undetectable here, and the chocolate chips were disappointingly sparse, making for a one-note experience.

A lack of moisture isn't exactly the most uncommon pitfall when it comes to gluten-free baked goods, considering alternative flours and the absence of elastic proteins can sometimes compromise texture. However, with the right ratios and hydrating (not to mention tasty) ingredients, that cardboard-like finish can be avoided — so unfortunately, we have to give this Girl Scout offering a pass.