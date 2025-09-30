How To Make Lemon Cookies Without Flour And Sugar

Cookies come in a wide range of flavors, textures, and shapes, but most recipes have a similar base. Conveniently shortened to the 1-2-3 cookie dough rule, the classic formula involves sugar, fat and flour, mixed together in that ratio. So if you want to bake a batch of lemon cookies without flour and sugar, and eliminating these foundational components can feel daunting.

Yet accommodating such modifications is entirely possible. So to help explain the necessary adjustments, Food Republic is fortunate for the advice of Odette D'Aniello — the CEO and baking expert at Dragonfly Cakes. To achieve a moist yet gluten-free cookie, D'Aniello advises turning to either almond or oat flour as alternatives. She notes that the former lends a "naturally moist, tender crumb because of its fat content" while the latter provides "light chewiness and a mild flavor."

When it comes to the sweet element, the options are more expansive. You can turn to familiar favorites like maple syrup and honey, while "coconut sugar, maple sugar, or date sugar are natural alternatives that bring depth," says D'Aniello. And to achieve the absolute smallest glycemic levels D'Aniello adds that "erythritol or monk fruit blends," can work, too. With a combination selected, tinker with additions like added fat for tenderness, egg for structure, and starch for airiness to achieve your desired consistency. D'Aniello's suggests that "a mix of almond flour, oat flour, and a touch of cornstarch," best replicate the wheat composition — but there's an appeal to different variations.