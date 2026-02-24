10 Essential Tips For Cooking Bacon In The Oven

This one might sound obvious, but you'd be surprised how many people get impatient and think, "Well, what could it hurt to pack the pan?" The answer is everything.

Not only does overcrowding a pan make the food cook slowly and unevenly, but it also increases the risk of a grease fire. If you find yourself in that situation, baking soda can put out the flames if used quickly and carefully. However, turning off the heat and covering the pot with a metal lid works best to smother the fire. And besides, under the best of conditions, you'll have bacon that's cooked down one half, while the other side remains flabby and raw. It defeats the purpose of cooking the bacon this way.

Instead of overcrowding one baking sheet, it's better to either divide the batch over two lined cookie sheets or to prepare it in two batches (be sure to drain the oil if reusing the foil after it's cooled). It never hurts to keep frozen bacon on hand, either, in case you want to make two batches while you're baking. You can freeze it in strips, cubes, or bits for quick use in salads, sandwiches, and snacks like a spruced-up date-night popcorn. It's definitely worth finding a little freezer space for extra baked bacon, if such a thing can exist in your household.