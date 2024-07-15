What To Keep In Mind If You're Glazing Your Own Bacon
Bacon is one of those products that you can always count on. In pasta dishes, breakfast platters, and BLT sandwiches, you know it is going to be savory, meaty, and texturally satisfying. However, you can make bacon even better with a simple glaze. A treat that normally has kind of a one-note saltiness can now act as a canvas for a multitude of exciting flavor combinations with just a little bit of extra effort.
To get the most out of this technique, your best bet is to start with a variety of bacon that has a simple flavor profile. If you are taking the time to make a delicious glaze, you don't want to then muddle the taste with other ingredients that may not necessarily combine well. Plus, some brands use artificial flavors that probably won't taste as good as the stuff you're planning to put in the glaze.
Look for American-style bacon (known as streaky bacon outside the States) as opposed to the meatier British style of back bacon, called rashers by locals. As far as thickness, you can use whichever cut you prefer — you will just have to adjust the cooking time accordingly. Opt for a thick-cut style if you want more of a hearty, standalone bite, or go for thin cut if you plan to use the bacon for wrapping anything from seafood to fruit. If possible, choose brands that are smoked using real wood as that true smoky flavor will complement a sweet glaze well.
Delicious ingredients to use for glazing bacon
Your ideal bacon glaze can be as simple or complex as you like, but there is a component that it definitely needs — sugar! Brown sugar or maple syrup are classic bacon pairings, but you could also use agave nectar, honey, granulated sugar, a monk fruit-based sweetener, or a touch of molasses. You could even use a little bit of fruit preserves, ketchup, or barbecue sauce.
Aside from the sweet stuff, incorporate any spicy, umami-packed, savory ingredients that sound good to you — just keep the sodium content in mind since bacon is already on the salty side. Mustards, hot sauces, kinds of vinegar, and other flavorful condiments would all work here. Whichever combination you opt for, make sure that it comes to a consistency that can easily be brushed onto the bacon but is not so thin that it dribbles right off. Add a bit of water if necessary.
Try some spicy sambal oelek, palm sugar, and a splash of rice vinegar for a tangy rendition, or combine a spoonful of chili-garlic crisp with honey for glazed bacon that delivers on both spice and crunch. Honey and mustard are always a winning combination, and make for glazed bacon that would be right at home on a turkey club sandwich. Try peach jam and a splash of bourbon for a brunch-ready side dish, or go for brown sugar and a little black coffee to make a show-stopping crunchy ice cream topping.
The best way to glaze bacon is in the oven
There are merits to cooking bacon in a pot, the Instant Pot, or even a dehydrator for the crispiest bacon, but for glazed bacon, oven cooking reigns supreme. Don't turn this dish into a safety hazard by attempting to apply a sugary glaze in a pan of hot grease. Not only will it splatter and burn, the bacon will just not taste as good. Cooking the strips on a wire rack-lined baking sheet in the oven allows the bacon to get crunchy as the glaze caramelizes. Line the pan with foil ahead of time to easily catch the fat that renders out and any stray drips of glaze.
Bake the bacon in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness. Once it is starting to brown, spread on the glaze of your choice, and cook for an additional five to 10 minutes. If you can, keep your oven light on, so you can check often. Because of the extra sugars, that bacon can go from beautiful to burnt in a heartbeat. With minimal effort, you'll create something that tastes pretty dang special. Sweet and savory glazed bacon is sure to become your new go-to.