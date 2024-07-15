What To Keep In Mind If You're Glazing Your Own Bacon

Bacon is one of those products that you can always count on. In pasta dishes, breakfast platters, and BLT sandwiches, you know it is going to be savory, meaty, and texturally satisfying. However, you can make bacon even better with a simple glaze. A treat that normally has kind of a one-note saltiness can now act as a canvas for a multitude of exciting flavor combinations with just a little bit of extra effort.

To get the most out of this technique, your best bet is to start with a variety of bacon that has a simple flavor profile. If you are taking the time to make a delicious glaze, you don't want to then muddle the taste with other ingredients that may not necessarily combine well. Plus, some brands use artificial flavors that probably won't taste as good as the stuff you're planning to put in the glaze.

Look for American-style bacon (known as streaky bacon outside the States) as opposed to the meatier British style of back bacon, called rashers by locals. As far as thickness, you can use whichever cut you prefer — you will just have to adjust the cooking time accordingly. Opt for a thick-cut style if you want more of a hearty, standalone bite, or go for thin cut if you plan to use the bacon for wrapping anything from seafood to fruit. If possible, choose brands that are smoked using real wood as that true smoky flavor will complement a sweet glaze well.