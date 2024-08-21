What Temperature Should You Cook Bacon At In The Oven?

Pan-cooked bacon? Messy, inconsistently chewy, annoying. Oven-baked bacon? Perfect every time, superior texture, no babysitting required. It's clear as to why baking is almost always the better choice for cooking bacon, but in order to get the most out of the method, you need to cook it at the right temperature — or you might wind up with floppy or burnt bacon anyhow. Depending on your oven, about 400 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to be.

The amount of time you need to cook bacon will depend on the thickness of it and the specifics of your oven, but about 15 to 20 minutes is typical. Stick to a shorter cook time if you want to batch-cook bacon that will then be reheated for meals throughout the week, and turn up the minutes if you are making very thickly-cut bacon. If you like your slices on the crispy side, check them often after the 15-minute mark, so that they do not accidentally burn.

While 400 degrees Fahrenheit is a good middle ground, feel free to adjust the heat according to your preferences. Those who like their bacon shatteringly crisp and slightly charred can stay around the 425 degrees Fahrenheit point, while others who like a softer texture can drop the temperature down to closer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for a few minutes longer.